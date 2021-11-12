Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Reckless driving crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - One person died and another is in critical condition after what police described as a reckless driving crash on Milwaukee's south side Friday night, Nov. 12.

FOX6 News at the scene located the vehicle split into two pieces. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near 36th and Lincoln when the vehicle struck a tree and the two people were ejected.

A 13-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving attempts by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel, the second victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee male, died at the scene.

Police said they are looking for two other people that were somehow involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3.

