Milwaukee pursuit, stolen car crashed; 4 teens arrested

Milwaukee police say four teenagers were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash near 27th and Nash early Sunday, Sept. 4.

The pursuit began around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle police pursued had been taken in a robbery.

A 15-year-old boy was driving the vehicle. He, along with a 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, were arrested.

Rollover crash near 27th and Nash after police pursuit, Milwaukee

The suspect vehicle did collide with another vehicle. A 63-year-old Milwaukee man suffered minor injuries. Everyone involved in the collision were treated at the scene.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle that had been driven by the teens.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.