Milwaukee pursuit ends with 5 arrests

A Milwaukee pursuit ended with five arrests Sunday, July 2.

It started near 31st and Michigan after 3 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said investigators received a Flock camera alert regarding a stolen black Jeep Cherokee at the Mitchell Park Domes. This happened at the same time the people in that vehicle were trying to break into a red Kia, and the pursuit started.

The five people were arrested after they ran from the vehicle. A Taser had to be used to take them into custody.