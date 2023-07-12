Milwaukee pursuit, crash, cocaine, heroin, meth recovered: complaint

article

Jamarrious Martin, 21, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with a Jan. 1, 2023, police pursuit. Prosecutors say he was arrested July 6 when he showed up for a meeting with his probation agent.

Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen white Ford Taurus on Jan. 1, reaching 90 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, blowing stop signs before crashing into another driver near 29th and McKinley. A criminal complaint says Martin and a woman ran from the car.

Police recovered a Coach purse in the area that contained substances that later tested positive for cocaine/fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and meth, according to prosecutors.

According to the complaint, the woman identified Martin as the driver and said he put the drugs in her purse during the chase and told her to run.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Martin had an open felony case out of Racine County at the time of the January pursuit, the complaint notes.

The new charges include second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and possession with intent to deliver meth, heroin and cocaine (as party to a crime). He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, July 11. Cash bond was set at $2,500.