Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair celebrates culture, diversity

More than 2,000 students filled Milwaukee's Panther Arena Tuesday, April 18 to celebrate culture and diversity during the Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair.

Students highlighted nearly 200 nations across the world.

"It's so much bigger than one person, or one city, or one community," said Tiffany Tardy, MPS.

Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair

"Many children in our schools in MPS have told me that they've been helped before they emigrated here by the UN," said Annette Robertson, United Nations Schools of International Learning (UNSIL).

"Bringing us all together is great, and I just feel really important," said Juliet Lager, Fernwood Montessori eighth-grader.

Each of the students spent the semester exploring the strengths and challenges of nearly 200 countries.

"It was really important in finding out how I could help," said Lager.

Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lager and her classmates focused on helping tackle hunger.

"There's a lot of kids who don't qualify for reduced meals who still need help getting a lot of food," said Willa Grimm, Fernwood Montessori eighth-grader.

"These kids have been working on these projects for months," said Tiffany Tardy, MPS.

Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair

Tardy said with more than 35 languages spoken at the schools that participated, the World Fair paints a picture of the diversity across the world and within MPS.