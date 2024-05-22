Milwaukee Public Schools Strategic Plan; public input sought

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is seeking input from students, families, staff, and community members to help make decisions for year two of its 2023-28 Strategic Plan.

A Strategic Plan survey is available through May 27, which will cover a wide range of topics. Everyone is encouraged to offer opinions, including non-MPS families. The Community & Family Survey can be accessed online.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to attend a community meeting to share ideas about building use. The district is hosting meetings as part of the MPS Strategic Plan and the ongoing Long-Range Facilities Master Plan. The last of those meetings is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22. It is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Rufus King High School (1801 W. Olive Street, Milwaukee).

Officials say information gathered at these meetings will help with planning and decision-making for the next several years.