Milwaukee Public Schools lead testing; parents of students anxious

The Brief Four Milwaukee Public Schools are now being tested for lead. The results of those lead inspections should be revealed by the Milwaukee Health Department in the coming days. Parents of students who attend the schools where testing is taking place are anxious about the results.



Parents of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students are anxiously waiting on results after the Milwaukee Health Department conducted lead testing and assessments at multiple MPS schools this past weekend. The testing comes after some MPS students tested positive for lead poisoning.

What we know:

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Milwaukee Health Department performed a full lead inspection at Trowbridge Elementary. Officials said the results should be ready late this week or early next week.

Trowbridge Street School, Milwaukee

In the meantime, some parents say they are comfortable keeping their kids in class.

What they're saying:

"It’s scary. How long has it been? Years? Months? It’s scary," said Amanda Jones, a Trowbridge parent. "Scared. Upset. I almost didn’t send him after I saw that because he has health issues I was like, I don’t know if I want him to come."

"It is garbage that we don’t have the funding for all the schools to be tested immediately," said Katy Kujala-Korpela, a Trowbridge parent. "I feel fine. Because my kids teachers are incredible and they’re educated and know what to do and how to take care of them."

Four schools being tested

Big picture view:

Trowbridge is one of four schools the health department is testing for lead risks.

The other schools under the microscope include Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel School and Maryland Avenue Montessori.

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department said the results of all lead tests will be made public.