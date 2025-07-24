Milwaukee Public Schools lead concern; Brown Street Academy clear

article

The Brief Testing for lead at Milwaukee's Brown Street Academy is complete – and the school has been cleared. The Brown Street Academy building will be ready to welcome students and staff back on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the first day of 2025-26 school year. To date, MHD has declared nine schools cleared of lead dangers.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Thursday, July 24, that testing by the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has cleared Brown Street Academy, after renovation and painting addressed lead risks at the school.

Brown Street Academy clear of lead

What we know:

The Brown Street Academy building, at 2029 N. 20th Street, will be ready to welcome students and staff back on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the first day of 2025-26 school year.

Brown Street students and staff were temporarily relocated to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School in May to allow MPS and contracted crews to perform renovation work, stabilize surfaces with paint, and clean the building thoroughly. The relocation was precautionary; no Brown Street students were identified as having elevated blood lead levels from the school.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Brown Street Academy, Milwaukee

To date, MHD has declared nine schools cleared of lead dangers; all of the schools temporarily relocated in the 2024-25 school year now have been cleared.

What they're saying:

"This is an important milestone in our work to clear our schools of lead dangers," MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "Our students, families and staff navigated the disruptions caused by building relocations last year with great patience and resilience. I'm grateful to them for their partnership through this challenge. I'm also pleased that the students and staff of Brown Street Academy, and all of these impacted schools, will be able to start the school year back in their own buildings."

Ongoing cleanup

What's next:

Milwaukee Public Schools is continuing to perform lead cleanup work at district buildings this summer. The district is working toward eliminating all lead dangers from schools built before 1978 by the end of this calendar year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article