Milwaukee Public Schools funding crisis; referendum considered

School districts across Wisconsin are facing budget shortfalls and now the Milwaukee Public Schools board is sounding the alarm on the issue.

The Board of Directors for Milwaukee Public Schools voted Thursday night, Dec. 21 to have the district explore asking taxpayers for more money in April.

On Friday, Dec. 22, board members and administration held a news conference to discuss the path forward for a possible referendum.

"Milwaukee Public Schools has reached a tipping point, and we're not alone," said director Missy Sandberg. "Public school districts all around us are having difficult conversations. About potentially closing schools. Laying off staff, cutting transportation or eliminating specialty programs, even though the state is sitting on a $6.7 billion budget surplus."

"As a district, we've been working diligently to address the cost and streamline processes," said Keith Posley, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent. "I remind you that 94% of taxpayers dollars go directly to our schools. However, 16 years of receiving state adjustments well below inflation is not sustainable."

Posley said he has directed staff to put together information needed to bring a proposal to the board next month.

"My top concern is to make sure that we are open with our families and to make sure they understand that this is not something to take lightly," Posley said.

Reaction

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly

"This budget news is a strong reminder that Wisconsin has tremendous resources readily available to help children and families. We must set partisanship aside and invest in our public schools and the future of our kids. I am calling today for the state to increase its contribution to local districts and raise the special education reimbursement rate to 60%. This simple, affordable, and sensible step is the least we can do to help local school districts address growing challenges, balance their budgets, invest in educator recruitment and retention, and help all students succeed."