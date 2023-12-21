MPS moving to single, districtwide calendar next school year

article

Milwaukee Public Schools will move from two school calendars to a single, districtwide calendar, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

MPS said the decision comes after surveying district families, staff, students and the community.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors voted Thursday, Dec. 21, to adopt the single calendar. The next school year will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, a day after Labor Day.

A majority of families and other participants who filled out an MPS Strategic Plan survey early in 2023 supported moving to a single calendar for the school year. The district then began studying how best to implement a single calendar. It conducted a second survey, and starting the school year in September emerged as the favorite among survey respondents.

MPS said moving to a single calendar is expected to bring cost savings in bus transportation, lessen the impact of extreme heat on school days and streamline district operations.

The single calendar also will be more convenient for families with children in different schools that previously were on different calendars.

