Milwaukee Public Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to inclement weather. All schools and district offices are closed, as well as all district after-school, recreation and athletic programs and events. Tonight’s Board Meeting will be virtual.

A Winter Weather Advisory & Winter Storm Warning have been issued for southeast Wisconsin. This system will start off as a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wisconsin – this will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Light snow moves into the area on Monday night, Jan. 8 and will accumulate around 1". This advisory is strictly for the light snow at the beginning of the event through 6 a.m.

By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, we switch the headlines over to a Winter Storm Warning for ALL of southeast Wisconsin. Snow will intensify with rates that could reach 1" an hour for some. The heaviest part of this system will be on Tuesday afternoon.