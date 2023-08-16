Milwaukee homicide, Teutonia and Roosevelt, man shot

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 16 near Teutonia and Roosevelt.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a fatal gunshot injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.