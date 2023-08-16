Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide, Teutonia and Roosevelt, man shot

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee homicide, Teutonia and Roosevelt, man shot

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 16 near Teutonia and Roosevelt.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a fatal gunshot injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.  