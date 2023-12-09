Milwaukee postal worker killed, vigil held 1 year later

article

Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross was shot and killed on the job one year ago Saturday, Dec. 9.

It happened near 65th and Lancaster. There, fellow postal workers stood together Saturday to remember one of their own.

"He uplifted the whole station when he came to work," said USPS worker Rudy Polk.

Investigators said Cross was targeted when delivering mail. Federal prosecutors charged four people in connection with his death, and investigators said some of them were involved in mailing drugs from California to Milwaukee.

"Be concerned for us because it’s a hard job for us, but we love doing it," Polk said. "Just pray for the safety of the carriers."

Cross worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 18 years. Polk, who has been a mail carrier for 19 years himself, said his friend will never be forgotten.

"You think about him every day. He was on the route the day that he died, I cried almost every day," he said.

The city of Milwaukee, along with Ald. Mark Chambers, gave a proclamation to Cross' family to honor his life and career.

"It’s our gesture to show him and his family that he will never be forgotten, he was doing a service for us," Chambers said.

"It’s been an entire year, and it’s still hard for us every day, it’s still hard," said Savannah Mitchell, Cross' niece. "I’m just glad they all got to come together again for him."

A father, husband, uncle and friend – the postal workers of Milwaukee said Cross was one of a kind.

Investigators said surveillance video, license plate readers and cellphone records lead to the four people now charged. Two of those people are charged in connection to the shooting itself, while the other two are accused of lying to police.