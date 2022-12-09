Postal worker killed in Milwaukee while delivering mail

article

A postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side while delivering mail Friday, Dec. 9, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man who died at the scene. He had 18 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also confirmed a letter carrier was the victim of the shooting. FOX6 News at the scene found a USPS vehicle within the perimeter established by police.

"It’s terrifying," said neighbor Jeff Brown. "I have four children. They come outside and they play, so to just think about that someone that’s doing their everyday job trying to make an honest buck can potentially lose their life as well is kind of terrifying."

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Statement from U.S. Postal Inspection Service:

"The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Postal Inspection Service is leading this investigation with support from local law enforcement. If you have any information related to this matter, please contact Postal Inspectors immediately at 877-876-2455 or the Milwaukee Police Department."