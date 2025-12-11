Milwaukee residents warn of rising porch piracy ahead of holidays

The Brief Milwaukee residents shared videos showing porch pirates stealing packages in broad daylight. Victims say thefts are increasing citywide as the holiday season approaches. The BBB says porch pirates stole an estimated $8.2 billion in goods nationwide last year.



’Tis the season of giving – and, unfortunately for some, taking.

What we know:

Milwaukee residents on opposite sides of the city are sounding the alarm as package thefts spike ahead of the holiday season, sharing doorbell camera videos that show thieves walking up to their porches in broad daylight without attempting to hide their identities.

"I have stayed over here for five years and I have never had to not trust a package coming," said Dwight Bailey, a package theft victim.

"It's almost like they don’t think there are consequences for their actions," said Christopher Cousineau, another package theft victim.

Both men said packages delivered to their homes this week were stolen the same day. For Cousineau, it happened more than once.

"I mean, it's scary. It's scary for the city of Milwaukee when people are walking up and doing something like that on video, no face covering – no urgency," said Cousineau.

His doorbell camera captured a thief grabbing a package Thursday, just days after another 70-pound delivery disappeared.

"It happened again. Somebody walked up and grabbed a 70-pound package – off the front porch," he said.

"They do it without even caring. The dude just walked up and walked right off, like he was picking up a package for a friend," Bailey said.

Big picture view:

The Better Business Bureau says so-called "porch pirates" become especially active during the holidays, with an estimated $8.2 billion in online orders stolen last year, according to Security.org.

"You don’t know what you are taking from somebody and something could be irreplaceable," Cousineau said.

Both men say they would prefer people ask for help rather than steal.

"If you really truly need something, there is going to be somebody out there that will help you," Cousineau said. "I would help you."

"I would give the person the shirt off my back, I am a very giving person. So for somebody just to take from me, it's like oh, wow," said Bailey.

What's next:

Bailey and Cousineau plan to file police reports, saying they don’t expect to get their items back but hope to prevent future thefts.