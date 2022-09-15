Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt

article

Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15.

The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.

About an hour later, police were called to the area near 91st and Appleton, where a 20-year-old woman was shot during a robbery. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.