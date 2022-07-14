Milwaukee police stations: Bullet-resistant glass installed for safety

article

All Milwaukee police stations in the city have had bullet-resistant glass installed to enhance safety for both citizens and officers who enter the districts, a release said Thursday, July 14.

The Milwaukee Police Department would again like to thank the Milwaukee Police Foundation and the private donors, former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Dennis Klein, and Frank P. Crivello, Founder and Chairman of Phoenix Investors who provided the financial support to provide enhanced district safety measures.

"I understand the value of a well-resourced department and took the opportunity to help in a way that does not drain their budget. The challenges our department faces today are unprecedented. The need for all of us to be part of the solution is, as well," said former county executive Chris Abele.