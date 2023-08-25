Milwaukee police squad crash, officer OK: MFD

article

A Milwaukee police squad was involved in a crash on the city's north side Friday night, Aug. 25.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Fond du Lac. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the officer involved was not hurt.

FOX6 News at the scene also found an SUV with significant damage to its driver's side. MFD was unaware of that driver's condition or involvement in the crash.

SUV involved in crash near Capitol and Fond du Lac

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.