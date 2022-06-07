Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 2 wounded Tuesday

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three separate shootings that happened Tuesday, June 7.

One person was killed and two others – including a 15-year-old boy – were wounded.

14th and Columbia

Around 1:10 a.m., a 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died of his injuries at the scene.

45th and Eggert

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy as shot and taken to the hospital around 1:45 a.m. Police said he is expected to survive.

Shooting near 14th and Columbia in Milwaukee

North and Vel R. Phillips

Two people were involved in a vehicle crash when one of the two drivers fired several shots at the other around 4 p.m. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The other driver, identified as a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, ran off but was later arrested nearby. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek information and suspects in connection to Tuesday's shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.