Ohio police shooting in Milwaukee; more bodycam video released

Police officers from Columbus, Ohio – in Milwaukee to help with law enforcement during the Republican National Convention – shot and killed a man on Tuesday, July 16.

A portion of the bodycam video was released later that day. Now, the rest has come out.

Video showed the man, identified as Samuel Sharpe, with knives in each hand moving toward another person before police shot him.

New video shows police handcuffing Sharpe after the shooting and putting a wrap on his arm

Officers also handcuffed the other man, set up crime scene tape and discussed communication.

Bodycam video from Milwaukee police shooting involving Columbus, Ohio officers

March outside RNC

On Thursday, hundreds marched downtown – just outside of the RNC – in support of Sharpe and another man who was recently killed.

Red Arrow Park filled with protesters before the group headed onto the streets with their message.

The protest focused on two men killed in two very different situations. But both families said the deaths of their loved ones did not have to happen.

Demonstrators stopped outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel. That's where 43-year-old D'Vontaye Mitchell died after security guards tried to restrain him.

March for justice in deaths of D'Vontaye Mitchell, Samuel Sharpe

Witnesses said Mitchell tried locking himself in a women's restroom and fought with security. Employees held him down until police arrived; when they did, he was unresponsive.

The employees involved have been fired. Supporters want to see the people involved criminally charged.

Sharpe's family

The march also focused on Sharpe. His family said Sharpe chose to live in a tent community, and he was still very connected to his family.

They said, in recent days, Sharpe told them a man had been threatening him. They said he left the tent community, but returned to get his dog.

Sharpe's brother told FOX6 the 43-year-old had advanced multiple sclerosis and struggled to stand. He believes his brother was not the aggressor in Tuesday's encounter.

Samuel Sharpe

"I believe my brother was defending himself. If anything he was defending himself," he said. "If you’ve ever seen someone with advanced MS, it’s very laborious to walk, anything like that.

"It’s like putting a child against an adult. A toddler that barely knows how to walk. He ain’t going to get away. The man that was in that video knew all of that information as well."

Both families said their fights do not end Thursday. They will continue to rally and protest until they get what they believe is justice.