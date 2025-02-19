Milwaukee police shooting; officer wounded to be released from hospital

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer is being released from the hospital after being shot by an armed suspect. Officer Daniel Gonzales is expected to be released from the hospital around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. FOX6 News plans to stream that release.



A Milwaukee police officer is being released from Froedtert Hospital a week after being wounded by a man who was firing shots near 27th and Wisconsin.

Daniel Gonzales and family

Officer's release from hospital

What we know:

Milwaukee Police Officer Daniel Gonzales, 34, was shot in the body and calf just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12. MPD said he has over eight years of service with the department.

Since Feb. 12, Gonzales has undergone multiple surgeries. But on Wednesday, Feb. 19, he will be released.

Gonzales' family, and co-workers will gather around 12 p.m. to celebrate that release from Froedtert Hospital – and FOX6 News plans to stream that occasion.

Police shooting at 27th and Wisconsin

The backstory:

The shooting incident happened near 27th and Wisconsin. Police said officers were called to the area just before noon about the suspect who was walking down the street firing shots.

When officers arrived, they encountered the man and told him to drop the gun. The suspect refused, and shot at officers. Gonzales’ partner returned fire, fatally striking the male suspect. That suspect was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gonzales was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related article

What's next:

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation into the police shooting. Body camera video of the incident is expected to be released within the next week.