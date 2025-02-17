Milwaukee police shooting; officer continues to recover

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer is in the hospital recovering after he was shot by an armed suspect last Wednesday. The Milwaukee Police Association identified the injured officer as 34-year-old Daniel Gonzales. In a Facebook post, the husband and father shared his gratitude, writing his "outlook is good" and he’s in the "best care" at the hospital.



A Milwaukee police officer is still recovering after he was shot by an armed suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Identifying the officer

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Association identified the injured officer as 34-year-old Daniel Gonzales. MPD said he has over eight years of service.

Police shooting

The backstory:

It happened around 11:50 a.m. near 27th and Wisconsin last week. Police said officers were called to the area just before noon about the suspect who was walking down the street firing shots.

Daniel Gonzales

Officers arrived, encountered the man and told him to drop the gun. The suspect refused, and shot at officers. Gonzales’ partner returned fire, fatally striking the male suspect. He was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott.

Gonzales, the wounded 34-year-old officer, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He was shot in the chest and the leg.

Daniel Gonzales and family

The Oak Creek Police Department is continuing to lead the investigation.

Gonzales continues to recover

Big picture view:

Brand-new pictures show Gonzales on the road to recovery.

In a Facebook post, the husband and father shared his gratitude, writing his "outlook is good" and he’s in the "best care" at the hospital.

MPA President Alex Ayala said Gonzales has undergone two surgeries.

What they're saying:

"He went for surgery several times already. I’ve gathered that every time he’s gone into surgery and come out, he’s doing very good and very positive," he said. "We were probably close to losing another officer. That bullet went into his chest. That’s very serious with a high-powered rifle. That’s no joke."

Helping his family

What you can do:

The MPA set up a Fallen Heroes Fund for donations to help the officer and his family.

"He has no more overtime opportunities; his wife has to take off of work to care for him. He is still in the hospital, going surgery after surgery, that family has a long road to recovery," Ayala said. "That also means expenses."