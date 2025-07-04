Milwaukee police shooting near 46th and Hampton; suspect in court

article

The Brief A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer near 46th and Hampton made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court. Donte Gladney appeared in court facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Gladney is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 11.



A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer near 46th and Hampton made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, July 2.

Donte Gladney appeared in court facing charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intentionally point firearm at person and resisting or obstructing an officer. Cash bond was set at $75,000. Gladney is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 11.

Case details

What we know:

Milwaukee police were in the area of 46th and Hampton around 6:45 p.m. on June 12. They soon saw two people with guns and chased those two people.

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer demanded one of the two, now identified as 39-year-old Donte Gladney, to drop the gun. Gladney refused, and the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire. Both of them were wounded.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At the scene, court filings said police found nine MPD-issued bullet casings. There were four bullet casings from a different weapon.

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

The second suspect, 19-year-old man Devin Osborne, was arrested without further incident. Norman said both guns were recovered, and no one else was hurt.

The officer, identified as 30-year-old Sam Schwabenlander, was shot in the leg and released from the hospital the next day. He was placed on leave, which is routine.

Related article

According to a criminal complaint, Gladney fired first and Officer Schwabenlander returned fire. Gladney told police he bought the gun on the street for $500.