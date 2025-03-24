Milwaukee police shooting near 37th and Lancaster; bodycam video released

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released body camera video from a police shooting incident that happened near 37th and Lancaster early in March. An officer fatally shot a 41-year-old man who police say was armed. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this police shooting.



Milwaukee police released body camera video on Monday, March 24 of a police shooting incident that happened near 37th and Lancaster on Saturday, March 8.

Bodycam video released

What we know:

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 8. Police were initially called for an entry into a business near 32nd and Lancaster, and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 911 caller reported one of the suspects fired shots at them. Officers responded and saw the two suspects near 37th and Lancaster.

Dashcam video of police shooting incident near 37th and Lancaster, Milwaukee

Norman said officers approached the armed suspect and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The officer then fired at and shot the suspect. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, died. A firearm was recovered next to him. The other suspect, a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person that was fatally shot as 41-year-old Anthony Virginia.

Viewer discretion is advised

What we know:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this police shooting. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency.

Bodycam video of police shooting incident near 37th and Lancaster, Milwaukee

You can review the videos released by Milwaukee police. Again, viewer discretion is advised.

Officer on administrative duty

What we know:

The officer that discharged his firearm is a 43-year-old man with more than ten years of service. The officer was placed on administrative duty as is routine in police shootings.

Related article

This is a developing story.