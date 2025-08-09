Milwaukee police involved in fatal shooting near 60th and Lisbon

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a fatal shooting near 60th and Lisbon. Chief Norman said the suspect and four officers exchanged gunfire. It is unknown at this time whether the suspect died as a result of officers' gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Milwaukee police were involved in a fatal shooting on the city's west side Saturday, Aug. 9.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were investigating a vehicle related to multiple recent business robberies. They located the vehicle behind a residence near 60th and Lisbon. While investigating that residence, officers encountered an armed suspect.

Norman said officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but the suspect refused those commands. The suspect and four officers then exchanged gunfire. The suspect died.

Norman said it is unknown at this time whether the suspect, a 31-year-old man, died as a result of officers' gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

Police scene near 60th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

The four officers involved in the shooting were identified as:

A 29-year-old man with more than 11 years of service

A 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service

A 36-year-old man with more than eight years of service

A 30-year-old man with more than five years of service

The four officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the shooting with the Brookfield Police Department as the lead agency.

Norman said video from the shooting will be released in accordance with standard operating procedures.