Milwaukee police shooting, 51st and Hampton; MPD releases bodycam video

The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing on Monday, Jan. 22 regarding the police shooting that happened near 51st and Hampton on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Watch the entire community briefing on the Milwaukee Police Department YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

The police shooting happened following a chase of a stolen vehicle wanted in a shooting the day before near 29th and St. Paul that left a 20-year-old injured.

Officers who were in a marked squad activated their lights and siren early Dec. 7 to conduct a high-risk traffic stop of the observed vehicle. At that time, the driver in the vehicle fled the scene and a police chase was initiated.

During the police chase, the SUV being pursued was being driven the wrong way in lanes -- with traffic coming at them. Speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour during this pursuit.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device near 68th and Hampton. That disabled the vehicle. The driver eventually crashed near 52nd and Hampton. Two suspects fled the vehicle -- one was armed with a firearm, the body camera video shows.

Officers then pursued the suspects on foot into a fenced-in backyard with heavy brush. The armed suspect was given repeated instructions to drop the weapon. Two officers then discharged their service weapons, striking the armed man and causing him to drop his weapon.

Officers continued to give commands to both suspects -- and directed the one who was still standing to come forward. He was arrested. Officers provided medical attention to both men – one who suffered critical injuries.

A gun was found near one of the suspects.

The two men involved in this case were identified by Milwaukee police 22-year-old Kenneth Brown and 19-year-old Kenneth Rogers. Each is charged with multiple felonies in connection with the shooting, police chase and Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting.

Kenneth Brown; Kenneth Rogers

In all, Brown is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Drive/operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Fleeing/eluding an officer

Resisting/obstructing an officer

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

The complaint states Brown was previously convicted of fleeing/eluding police in 2019. He could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted in this latest case.

Rogers is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Drive/operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Resisting/obstructing an officer

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Rogers has juvenile convictions for attempted robbery – one while armed with a gun – the complaint states. If convicted in this case, he could face more than 60 years in prison.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

The officers involved in the incident are a 26-year-old man with eight years of experience and a 27-year-old man with two years of experience. Both officers will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine procedure.