Milwaukee police pursue 2 Hyundais, 1 stolen, man charged

Stan Thomas, 21, of Milwaukee, is charged after prosecutors say he led Milwaukee police on a chase in a stolen Hyundai. It was one of two Hyundais police pursued on June 20.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer investigating a report of people in Hyundais trying to enter parked vehicles near 77th and Greenfield came upon two Hyundais, one red and one gray. It was revealed that the gray one had been reported stolen.

Prosecutors say Thomas was driving the gray Hyundai. Neither vehicle stopped when police tried pulling them over, with one speeding east on and another speeding west.

Police initially pursued the red one, but the complaint says the gray one reappeared, and police chased both.

Stop sticks were used near 70th and Greenfield.

Eventually, the red Hyundai went north on S. 69th Street and the gray Hyundai continued east on Mitchell Street. Police continued to pursue the gray vehicle.

As the pursuit went on, the gray Hyundai's tires deflated, and they eventually began to fall off.

Near 53rd and Mitchell, prosecutors say Thomas ran from the gray Hyundai, and it came to rest up against a curb, ending the 2.5-mile pursuit. Police said both Hyundais reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Thomas was found walking on Beloit Road, the complaint says. A K-9 officer was used to take him into custody near 54th and Lapham.

Prosecutors say he admitted to fleeing police and admitted to entering at least two parked vehicles. However, he said he was only after loose change. The complaint says he said he hid under a pile of shingles after running from the car until he was found and confronted by the homeowner.

Thomas is charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer, drive or operate vehicle without consent and resisting/obstructing an officer. He made his initial appearance in court June 23. Cash bond was set at $1,000.