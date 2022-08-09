Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam.
In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
The scammer requests that payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the card information over the phone. MPD does not call to collect payment over the phone and will not request payment be made via a prepaid card, the department said.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD recommends the following tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:
- Do not give credit card or banking information to a stranger
- Do not give any personal information to a stranger
- Obtain specific contact information from the individual making the request (e.g., work location, phone number, etc.)
- Search for the general number of the organization that the individual alleges to work for and verify the information
- If you believe you are a victim of a scam contact or go into to your local police district station to report it
The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the reported phone scams.