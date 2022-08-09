Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam.

In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.

The scammer requests that payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the card information over the phone. MPD does not call to collect payment over the phone and will not request payment be made via a prepaid card, the department said.

MPD recommends the following tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:

Do not give credit card or banking information to a stranger

Do not give any personal information to a stranger

Obtain specific contact information from the individual making the request (e.g., work location, phone number, etc.)

Search for the general number of the organization that the individual alleges to work for and verify the information

If you believe you are a victim of a scam contact or go into to your local police district station to report it

The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the reported phone scams.