Operation Summer Guardian; Milwaukee police launch 2025 initiative

The Brief MPD launched its annual Operation Summer Guardian on Thursday. Police said reducing youth gun violence is a focus of the 2025 operation. There will be an increased police presence in 30 Milwaukee neighborhoods.



The Milwaukee Police Department launched its annual Operation Summer Guardian on Thursday. Now in its fourth year, the effort aims to address gun violence in the city.

According to MPD, Operation Summer Guardian incorporates recommendations from an annual Medical College of Wisconsin analysis. Police look at information on shots-fired calls, non-fatal shootings and homicides and incorporate community involvement and feedback.

MPD said it has seen an increase in youth victims and suspects involved in violent crime – especially crimes involving gun violence and illegal gun possession. Reducing youth gun violence and illegal gun possession are focuses of the 2025 operation.

There will be an increased police presence to address gun violence in 30 Milwaukee neighborhoods this summer:

Muskego Way

Historic Mitchell Street

Lincoln Village

Layton Park

Forest Home Hills

Walnut Hill

Midtown

Cold Spring Park

Avenues West

Concordia

Silver Spring

Havenwoods

McGovern Park

Fairfield

Thurston Woods

Old North Milwaukee

Franklin Heights

Arlington Heights

Wahl Park

Lincoln Creek

Grasslyn Manor

Capitol Heights

Roosevelt Grove

Sunset Heights

Sherman Park

Saint Joseph

Uptown

Metcalfe Park

Amani

North Division

Milwaukee crime data

Officials said last year's Operation Summer Guardian resulted in 47 arrests, the recovery of 26 illegally possessed guns and "a significant amount" of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

As of May 15, MPD crime data shows the city has seen a 33% increase in homicides compared to the same time a year ago. Human trafficking (up 54%) and rape (up 4%) have also increased. However, all other crimes with available data – including non-fatal shootings (down 17%) – have decreased compared to this time in 2024.