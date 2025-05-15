Operation Summer Guardian; Milwaukee police launch 2025 initiative
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department launched its annual Operation Summer Guardian on Thursday. Now in its fourth year, the effort aims to address gun violence in the city.
What they're saying:
According to MPD, Operation Summer Guardian incorporates recommendations from an annual Medical College of Wisconsin analysis. Police look at information on shots-fired calls, non-fatal shootings and homicides and incorporate community involvement and feedback.
MPD said it has seen an increase in youth victims and suspects involved in violent crime – especially crimes involving gun violence and illegal gun possession. Reducing youth gun violence and illegal gun possession are focuses of the 2025 operation.
Local perspective:
There will be an increased police presence to address gun violence in 30 Milwaukee neighborhoods this summer:
- Muskego Way
- Historic Mitchell Street
- Lincoln Village
- Layton Park
- Forest Home Hills
- Walnut Hill
- Midtown
- Cold Spring Park
- Avenues West
- Concordia
- Silver Spring
- Havenwoods
- McGovern Park
- Fairfield
- Thurston Woods
- Old North Milwaukee
- Franklin Heights
- Arlington Heights
- Wahl Park
- Lincoln Creek
- Grasslyn Manor
- Capitol Heights
- Roosevelt Grove
- Sunset Heights
- Sherman Park
- Saint Joseph
- Uptown
- Metcalfe Park
- Amani
- North Division
Milwaukee crime data
By the numbers:
Officials said last year's Operation Summer Guardian resulted in 47 arrests, the recovery of 26 illegally possessed guns and "a significant amount" of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.
As of May 15, MPD crime data shows the city has seen a 33% increase in homicides compared to the same time a year ago. Human trafficking (up 54%) and rape (up 4%) have also increased. However, all other crimes with available data – including non-fatal shootings (down 17%) – have decreased compared to this time in 2024.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.