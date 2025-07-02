Milwaukee police officers shot; what led up to fatal shooting

The Brief Tremaine Jones is accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer and wounding a second. Officer Kendall Corder died from his injuries on Sunday. Officer Christopher McCray was wounded and released from the hospital on Saturday. Prosecutors say a group of women fighting over Jones is ultimately what brought police officers to 25th and Garfield that night.



Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder was shot on Thursday, June 26, and died three days later. Now, there is more information regarding what led up to the deadly shooting.

Officers shot

What we know:

The accused shooter, 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide in the shooting of Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, near 25th and Garfield that Thursday night.

Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray released from hospital after being shot near 25th and Garfield; Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

McCray survived the shooting.

Prosecutors say a group of women fighting over Jones and allegations of cheating is ultimately what brought police officers to the area that night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

But it's what one of those women did next that brought criminal charges.

"Brought a gun to a girl fight"

What they're saying:

Surveillance video near 25th and Garfield captured part of one fight.

Court filings show one of these women is 19-year-old Jermela Kittler. Prosecutors say Kittler called her ex-boyfriend, Jones, to the neighborhood on Thursday night.

"You not only, although you're not charged with it, were involved in the incident that occurred before," Milwaukee County Circuit Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said. "You were allegedly there, you knew what was going on, and you did numerous things to attempt to assist Mr. Jones in the aftermath of what he allegedly took part in."

Tremaine Jones makes initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

FOX6 News got hold of video appearing to show Jones with a large firearm, yelling because another man with a gun was inside the apartment building.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler and Jones had a shootout, prompting calls to police.

"He, in this case, brought a gun to a girl fight," Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner said. "[It] escalated the situation."

McCray and Corder searched the neighborhood after the shootout.

Prosecutors say Jones was hiding in the bushes when he shot them. Police then flooded the neighborhood, looking for the shooter.

Jones was still there, hiding.

Related article

But filings say Kittler left and later returned with a change of clothes for Jones. They tried to get the gun, but police had secured the scene.

Jones and Kittler took an Uber back to her home near 37th and Villard.

"There are not too many times where we have the charge of harboring or aiding a felon, and the facts support harboring and aiding a felon," Phillips said.

Charges filed

Dig deeper:

At the shooting scene, police found a backpack with Jones' IDs and the weapon with his fingerprints. There was also a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police found and arrested Jones at Kittler's home about eight hours after the officers were shot.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

He was criminally charged in this case on Tuesday, July 1.

Court records show Kittler is charged with harboring/aiding a felon, and Tyler is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones' bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Related article