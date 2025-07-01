Milwaukee police officers shot, killed; new video of alleged shooter

article

The Brief 22-year-old Tremaine Jones has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide in the shooting of two Milwaukee cops. New video shows Jones with a large firearm yelling at the intersection of 25th and Garfield that night. A witness who did not wish to show her face in fear of her safety said she was one of the people that called 911 on Thursday, June 26.



New video obtained by FOX6 News paints a picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer.

What we know:

22-year-old Tremaine Jones has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide in this case.

The new video shows Jones with a large firearm yelling at the intersection of 25th and Garfield. Neighbors say this was captured shortly before he’s accused of firing the fatal shots that killed Milwaukee Police Department officer Kendall Corder and injured his partner, Christopher McCray.

Police said the gunman "ambushed" the officers.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. Corder did not survive, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

Local perspective:

A witness who did not wish to show her face in fear of her safety said she was one of the people that called 911 on Thursday, June 26.

"I seen a guy and he was looking at my car and he had a gun waving it, and he was looking at my car and he had a gun, waving it. And he said, ‘I know y'all didn't call nobody over here for me, because I will kill them too,’" she recalled. "When I got inside, I heard him say in three minutes if they don't send the guy out, that he was going to swiss cheese the whole building up in three minutes."

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting stems from two groups of women fighting over Jones and cheating allegations.

Prosecutors said the mother of his child lived in the apartment complex. She told them there was also a fight the day before.

Dig deeper:

A nearby surveillance camera captured some of the altercation.

"Them people were trying to kill each other out here," said an unidentified man that witnessed the fight. I am talking about bottles busting each other's heads, cutting each other, bear macing each other."

Two more arrests were later made.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

19-year-old Jermela Kittler is accused of hiding Jones in her home where he was later arrested. Detectives say he also asked her to retrieve his items left at the scene.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler shot at Jones from the apartment.

"It was just so chaotic and sad at the same time," the woman said. "I just cried because I called them to protect us not knowing one would die."