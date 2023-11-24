Milwaukee Police officers injured in crash; driver cited

article

Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a crash near Locust and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee around 2:14 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

According to Milwaukee Police, a vehicle rear-ended a Milwaukee Police squad car. A passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, and the driver was cited for a license violation.

The two police officers in the squad car, a 45-year-old officer and a 43-year-old officer, were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.