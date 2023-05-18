Milwaukee police officer recruitment, FPC changes announced
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee will launch a new round of police officer recruitment Friday, May 19.
Additionally, according to the mayor's office, the Fire and Police Commission is making changes to the process so prospective police officers can now apply anytime going forward – not just during designated recruitment periods. The goal is to "increase the applicant pool and build on the progress made in having a police department that reflects the diversity of the city."
Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and FPC Executive Director Leon Todd discussed the recruitment effort at City Hall.
Also, there is a goal to have 30% of all sworn personnel be women by 2030. Right now, MPD has 1,621 sworn personnel.