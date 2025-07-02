Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder dies; funeral arrangements set

article

The Brief A public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m. Corder was shot on Thursday, June 26, and succumbed to his injuries the following Sunday.



Funeral arrangements have been made for the Milwaukee police officer who recently died from a shooting in the line of duty.

The Milwaukee Police Association said a public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.

Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m.

Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.

Officer Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on June 26. Police said the gunman "ambushed" the officers.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. Corder did not survive, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

MPD said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, was taken into custody early Friday morning. Jones now faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

