Milwaukee police officer child abuse case, plea deal reached

article

The Milwaukee police officer accused of felony child abuse, as well as strangulation and suffocation, reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Friday, July 12.

Frank Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The original felony counts, to which he previously pleaded not guilty, were dismissed.

Public records show Williams has been an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than seven years. MPD said he remains on full suspension.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to Children's Wisconsin in January for a child abuse complaint. A sergeant conducted a "minimal facts interview" of the child, the victim, in the emergency room at the hospital.

The child indicated Williams "whooped" them with a belt, resulting in bruising on the child's left thigh, the complaint states. The sergeant also observed "7 to 8 distinct brown and reddish bruises on (the child's) left thigh."

Related article

On Jan. 18, the next day, a forensic interview of the child was conducted at the Racine Child Advocacy Center. The child told an investigator Williams beat them and gave them a "whooping" everywhere on their body because they were supposed to take a nap, but stayed awake.

According to the criminal complaint, the child said at one point, Williams beat them with a belt, and then put his hands around their throat and choked them. The child said this was not the first time this had happened.