MPD officer charged with child abuse in court; has lengthy record

The Milwaukee police officer charged with felony child abuse was back in court on Monday, Feb. 5, but this is not the first time the officer is facing serious allegations.

Milwaukee police officer Frank Williams' record during his seven years on duty is more than 100 pages.

The 30-year-old is currently charged with felony child abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and has been suspended since January 2024 after those allegations.

But it's not the first time the officer has been under investigation. He was sworn-in in 2016. Since then, police records show the officer has been suspended seven times.

Williams has been investigated for more than 30 misconduct allegations in nearly 20 incidents.

Some of those incidents include battery and excessive force, turning off his body camera, keeping a drug house, and making inappropriate sexual comments to women and co-workers.

In 2018, records show he was accused of using his position to interfere with an investigation by calling his brother to let police know they were on their way.

In March 2023, investigators say his personal car was stolen, and later involved in a shootout with MPD officers during a high-speed chase.

That's not on his record as misconduct. Investigators say his badge and service weapon were inside. The report says his service weapon was likely used to fire at officers.

In Williams' most recent charge, the MPD officer is accused of child abuse. He was arrested on Jan. 17 at his home on the northwest side.

Investigators responded to Children's Wisconsin where a child told them Williams "whooped" them with a belt because they didn't nap.

The child also told investigators Williams, at one point, choked them, and that this was not the first time. Records show the child did suffer bruises.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Williams was back in court, where he waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

He posted bond and is not in custody. He'll be back in court on Mar. 7.