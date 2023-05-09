MPD officer pointed service weapon at woman while off duty: complaint

article

A Milwaukee police officer is now charged with two misdemeanors – accused of pointing his service weapon at a woman while off duty in January.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police she arrived at 29-year-old Rodney Abernathy's home on Miller Lane near 37th and State the night of Jan. 18. She said the two of them "had words" and Abernathy then came out of the home holding a gun and grabbed her neck.

The complaint states two people who had dropped the victim off were still outside at the time, and tried to get the victim back into their car. During that time, Abernathy "cocked" the gun and pointed it at the woman's head. Everyone backed up, and another woman came out of Abernathy's home demanding that he give her the gun – but he refused. That woman then came outside and tried to pull Abernathy off the victim, per the complaint, and the victim and others then drove off.

The victim said she could not breath at times because of Abernathy's grip on her neck, the complaint states.

Two witnesses told police, per the complaint, that they saw Abernathy cock his gun and aim it at the victim – later grabbing her by the neck. As the victim got into the car and tried to leave, the witnesses said they heard the sound of Abernathy's gun striking the windshield. Additionally, one of the witnesses said she heard the victim saying "I can't breathe" and "Get off me."

In a statement to police, the complaint states Abernathy admitted the victim was at his home – saying she damaged his windows. He admitted he raised his gun and pushed the victim, but said he was also hit. He said there was a round in the chamber, but asserted he never pointed it at anyone. The gun was later identified has Abernathy's service weapon.

Abernathy is charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing) and disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon). Court records indicate his initial court appearance has been scheduled for May 15.

In a May 9 statement to FOX6 News, MPD confirmed Abernathy was off duty at the time and has been on administrative duty without police power. An internal investigation is pending.