Former Milwaukee police officer sentenced for abusing baby

The Brief A former Milwaukee police officer was sentenced to prison for abusing his baby in 2023. Court records show a jury convicted the 32-year-old of two felonies in July. A doctor diagnosed the 2-month-old with a "brain injury," according to court filings.



A former Milwaukee police officer was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, Sep. 3, for physically abusing his baby in 2023.

Martinese McDainel was sentenced to six years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

Additionally, he will have to complete a course in anger management, take parenting classes, and take part in any treatment and/or counseling that is needed.

In Court:

Court records show a jury convicted 32-year-old Martinese McDainel on two felony counts of child abuse in July. As a result of his felony conviction, the Milwaukee Police Department said McDaniel was removed from his role on July 21.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Children's Wisconsin in January 2023. McDaniel's child, who was 2 months old at the time, was admitted that morning after she "reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's car." Doctors diagnosed the baby with "subdural bleeding on the brain, which is concerning for non-accidental trauma."

Court filings said McDainel told police that he had fed the baby and then "used the bicycle technique…in an effort to alleviate gas." He said he put the baby in a crib, but the baby "became fussy." He said he picked the baby up, "repeated the bicycle technique," and the baby "took a sharp gasp of air" and "stopped breathing."

Children's Wisconsin

McDaniel feared the baby was choking, per the complaint, and patted the baby's back "in an attempt to clear any blockage." He also performed CPR, but the child "remained unresponsive." He also said he "shook (the infant) three to four times" in a panic, but the child didn't respond.

Prosecutors said McDaniel "continued to perform chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation" until the baby started to breathe. Paramedics arrived and took the baby to the hospital.

Authorities questioned McDaniel's girlfriend. Court filings said she indicated the baby "was in good health prior to being left in the sole care of" McDaniel that morning. She also said there had been "no accidents or falls where (the infant) has been dropped."

On the day after the baby was admitted to the hospital, prosecutors said a child abuse pediatrician performed a clinical consultation. The pediatrician found the child had multiple bruises to her chest, abdomen and leg. An examination of the child's eye "revealed bilateral, too numerous to count, retinal hemorrhages," according to court filings. The doctor also diagnosed the baby with a "brain injury with an acute change in consciousness."

Investigators learned McDaniel had security cameras outside his home and one camera inside. Court filings said he provided video from the 12-hour time frame that would have covered the events involving the baby, but there was a "one-hour time frame missing from the surveillance video from inside of the residence."