Milwaukee police officer accused of fraud, $3K+ tuition reimbursement

A Milwaukee police officer is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city.

She allegedly had applied for tuition reimbursement from the city, even though she already got tuition benefits through the VA.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Swayka attended UW-Milwaukee between 2015 and 2019.