Milwaukee police officer accused of fraud, $3K+ tuition reimbursement
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city.
She allegedly had applied for tuition reimbursement from the city, even though she already got tuition benefits through the VA.
Swayka attended UW-Milwaukee between 2015 and 2019.
