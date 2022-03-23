Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police officer accused of fraud, $3K+ tuition reimbursement

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer charged with fraud

A Milwaukee police officer is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city.

She allegedly had applied for tuition reimbursement from the city, even though she already got tuition benefits through the VA.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Swayka attended UW-Milwaukee between 2015 and 2019.

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia
article

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia

An MCTS bus crashed into a tree on Milwaukee's north side near Good Hope and Teutonia on Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

K-9 medical emergency training, first responders learn new skills
article

K-9 medical emergency training, first responders learn new skills

Ozaukee County first responders got training Wednesday on how to treat K-9s during medical emergencies.