Milwaukee police officer accused; "allegation of criminal misconduct"

The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, April 21, that one of its officers faces a "significant allegation of criminal misconduct," a news release says.

The release from the police department identified the police officer as Vashaun Young. MPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD) has initiated a criminal investigation into the misconduct. Officials said on April 10, Young was placed on full suspension pending the outcome of the internal investigation. He has approximately five years of service with the department.

Young was criminally charged on April 21 with one count of Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon (from vehicle, at or Toward Building or Vehicle), Violent Crime in a School Zone, a Class F Felony.

If convicted, Young could face up to 17 ½ years in prison and be fined up to $25,000.

What they're saying:

In the release, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said he "expects all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties and was extremely disappointed to learn about the incident."

Chief Norman wants to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty.