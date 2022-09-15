New Milwaukee police service dog welcomed

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 15 announced the addition of a new four-legged member of the force.

CRUSH, a 9-month-old golden retriever, is the department's facility service dog – the first ever for MPD.

According to the department, CRUSH stands for "Canine Response Unconditionally Supporting Health." The dog will be assigned to the MPD Wellness Team and cared for by Officer Benjamin Ade, the department's health and wellness coordinator.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The addition of CRUSH was made possible by Partners with Paws Service Dog Corporation, the department said.