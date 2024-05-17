Milwaukee police mounted patrol horse retires, joined unit in 2018

article

A Milwaukee Police Department mounted patrol horse is hanging up her saddle, the department announced on Friday, May 17.

"Babe" joined the MPD Mounted Patrol in 2018, and the department said she will be retiring to the green pastures of Tennessee.

The MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, which provides financial support for the unit, said in a Facebook post that a retired Milwaukee police lieutenant and sergeant adopted Babe.

The original MPD Mounted Horse Patrol was founded in 1922 but disbanded in 1948, according to the Milwaukee Police Historical Society. The program returned in 1999, primarily through donations from downtown businesses, and first hit the streets for that year's Juneteenth parade and festival.

The historical society said the mounted patrol unit helps with crowd control at special events, giving officers a higher vantage point than they'd otherwise have, and regularly patrols the downtown area as well.