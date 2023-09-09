Milwaukee officer injured during arrest, taken to hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police sergeant was injured while taking someone into custody on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Police initially responded to the area of 46th and Clarke for a shooting around 5 p.m. There, officers encountered a person who was taken into custody for an unrelated reason.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The 23-year-old physically resisted officers, police said, and the sergeant came to assist and was injured during the process.
The sergeant was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury. The district attorney's office is reviewing charges against the 23-year-old.