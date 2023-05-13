Milwaukee police, firefighter boxing fundraiser helps families of fallen

article

Members of Milwaukee's police and fire departments went head-to-head in the boxing ring Saturday, May 13 to raise money for a great cause.

The fight night helped families of fallen officers and firefighters in need. At least 100 people came out in support of the first ever "Battle the Badges."

"Everyone that is here tonight is doing this on their own accord, because they believe in the causes that we are supporting," said Joe Flick, Milwaukee firefighter and founder of Ignite the Spirit MKE.

Whether throwing a punch or taking a hit, it's a fight that unites. Officer Lydia Rivera's team raised money for the Milwaukee Police Association's Fallen Heroes Fund.

"Fallen officers, their families need help with funeral expenses, other expenses that come up," said Rivera, captain of the Blue Corner. "There’s been officers injured in the line of duty, shot."

"Battle of the Badges" between Milwaukee police and firefighters

That help is especially needed in times of tragedy, which Rivera knows all too well.

"In my five-and-a-half years as a police officer with the city of Milwaukee, there’s been five official line of duty deaths," she said.

Tyler Calhoun, a heavy equipment operator with the fire department and Red Corner captain, competed for a similar cause. The team raised money for Ignite the Spirit MKE.

"We had a firefighter who got hurt and fell off the roof at a fire, and he needed a lot of help," Calhoun said.

"This is a way for the community to be there for those firefighters and their emergencies and their rough times," said Flick.

Before counting ticket sales, the event raised more than $50,000 for the charities.