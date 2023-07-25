Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police recover firearm, drugs; search warrant execution

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics during the execution of a search warrant near Holton and North on Tuesday morning, July 25. 

Officials say executed the warrant just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.