Milwaukee police recover firearm, drugs; search warrant execution
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics during the execution of a search warrant near Holton and North on Tuesday morning, July 25.
Officials say executed the warrant just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.