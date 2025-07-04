Milwaukee Police Department wellness team; helping during difficult times

The Brief A team of people on the Milwaukee Police Department is prepared to help when times get tough. That team is more than 30 members strong and ready at a moment's notice. The wellness team has been engaged since the fatal shooting of Officer Kendall Corder.



It is during difficult times, like the Milwaukee Police Department is experiencing right now, when it is helpful that there is a team of people in place to help.

There are more than 30 people with the department’s wellness team that help others through those trying times.

Helping with officer wellness

The backstory:

In June 2018, Milwaukee Police Officer Ben Ade responded to the crash scene of Officer Charles Irvine. Irvine was ejected from his squad while chasing a suspect.

Ade said the crash took a mental toll on him.

What they're saying:

"They literally saved myself from myself, if that makes sense," Ade told FOX6 News. "I’m a product of this team, to know it’s okay to struggle sometimes."

Milwaukee Police Officer Ben Ade

Ade is now part of the wellness team, one of two full-time members helping other officers, staff and families touched by trauma.

"Everyone gets touched by something like this in a different way. We just want to make sure we have services for everybody," Ade said.

"Crush" is helping out too

Dig deeper:

Alongside Ade is his four-legged partner, Crush.

"She’s the talent, she’s the rockstar. I’m just the manager," Ade said.

K-9 Crush

Crush is a 3-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever.

"Every time Crush comes up here, we go through the door. She comes in and looks – immediately – towards my office. I don’t know why," said Craig Sarnow, Milwaukee Police Assistant Chief, who frequently offers Crush treats.

Crush and Ade go where they are needed. From the shootings of officers McCray and Corder to Corder's death and the mental toll the day-to-day job can take. If talking and processing one's mental health is too difficult, Crush can be an ice breaker or just listen.

Milwaukee Police Officer Ben Ade

"Somebody in that moment of stress and then all of sudden you can just see them open up a little bit more. They bloom for a half a second," Ade said.

Corder funeral plans

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Association said a public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.

Procession for Fallen Officer Kendall Corder from medical examiner's office to funeral home

Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.

On the Fourth of July, a Cudahy Police Department fundraising effort collected more than $4,100. The funds will go to the Milwaukee Police Association, which is supporting Corder's family.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund