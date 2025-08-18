Milwaukee Police Department S.A.F.E.R. Program launched

article

The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, Aug. 18 it has implemented a specialized alert program called S.A.F.E.R or Specialized Alerts For Enhanced Response.

What is S.A.F.E.R.?

The goal of the S.A.F.E.R. program is designed to provide first responders, primarily law enforcement and emergency medical services, with critical information that may assist them regarding a person with special needs.

A news release says when responding to a call for service or similar incident that involves a person with special needs, first responders receive information about that person through an "alert."

Information contained in the "alert" are things like specific conditions, potential triggers, and effective de-escalation techniques. The "alert" signifies to members of public safety that they may be encountering a person who needs specialized communication, care, or interventions, specific to their unique needs.

"Alerts" are generated when a registered address or person is entered into the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and records management system (RMS).

For additional information, registration, terms and conditions, you are invited to visit the S.A.F.E.R. program webpage.