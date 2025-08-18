Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Police Department S.A.F.E.R. Program launched

Published  August 18, 2025 2:52pm CDT
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police launched S.A.F.E.R., a specialized alert program.
    • The program is designed to provide first responders primarily law enforcement and emergency medical services, with critical information that may assist them regarding a person with special needs. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, Aug. 18 it has implemented a specialized alert program called S.A.F.E.R or Specialized Alerts For Enhanced Response.

What is S.A.F.E.R.?

What we know:

The goal of the S.A.F.E.R. program is designed to provide first responders, primarily law enforcement and emergency medical services, with critical information that may assist them regarding a person with special needs. 

A news release says when responding to a call for service or similar incident that involves a person with special needs, first responders receive information about that person through an "alert." 

Information contained in the "alert" are things like specific conditions, potential triggers, and effective de-escalation techniques. The "alert" signifies to members of public safety that they may be encountering a person who needs specialized communication, care, or interventions, specific to their unique needs.  

"Alerts" are generated when a registered address or person is entered into the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and records management system (RMS).

For additional information, registration, terms and conditions, you are invited to visit the S.A.F.E.R. program webpage.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

