Milwaukee police squad crash near 60th and Capitol

A Milwaukee police squad was involved in a crash on the city's north side Saturday night, Jan. 13.

It happened near 60th and Capitol. FOX6 News at the scene found the unmarked police vehicle with visible damage to its passenger side. An SUV at the scene had damage to its front end.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were taken to a hospital due to the crash, but could not confirm whether either those people were officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.