Milwaukee Police Chief Morales returns July 12

Ousted police chief Alfonso Morales will be reinstated as Chief of Police of the City of Milwaukee on Monday, July 12. The Fire and Police Commission acknowledged his return and say they look forward to working alongside him.

In a brief statement, the FPC says "the Milwaukee Police Department is managing significant internal and external challenges. The Fire and Police Commission is committed to working with Mr. Morales and the community to address these challenges and increase both safety and justice in Milwaukee."

A spokesman for the mayor says they have no comment on Morales returning beyond the statement made by the FPC.

Alfonso Morales

Morales still has a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the City of Milwaukee for being demoted to captain by the Fire and Police Commission last August. A demotion that was ruled illegal by a Milwaukee County judge because he was not given due process.

The judge ruled Morales would go back to work on July 3 if he and the city did not reach a settlement agreement. That deadline was extended last week to this upcoming Monday. So both sides would have time for further discussions.

But clearly, both sides could not come to an agreement.

The Fire and Police Commission released the following statement on Friday, July 9:

"On May 19, 2021, Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Christopher Foley ordered that Alfonso Morales be reinstated as Chief of Police of the City of Milwaukee Police Department. The reinstatement subsequently stayed until Monday, July 12, 2021. In accordance with Judge Foley’s order, Mr. Morales will be reinstated as Chief of Police on July 12, 2021.

The Milwaukee Police Department is managing significant internal and external challenges. The Fire and Police Commission is committed to working with Mr. Morales and the community to address these challenges and increase both safety and justice in Milwaukee."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android