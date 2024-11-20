Milwaukee police chase stretches 20+ miles, reaches 100 mph

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase that stretched more than 20 miles in the city. The accused, Tracy Jones, also faces a drug charge. The criminal complaint says Jones led policeon the chase on Saturday, Nov. 16.



A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase that stretched more than 20 miles in the city. The accused is Tracy Jones – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, a pair of Milwaukee police officers were near 51st and Hope Avenue early Saturday, Nov. 16, when they were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter alert nearby. When the officers approached Congress Street, they spotted a white SUV traveling north on 50th Street. The complaint says the SUV was "going approximately 70 mph in a marked 30 mph zone." The officers then saw the vehicle accelerate and disregard a stop sign. The officers then activated their emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver of the SUV "continued to increase its speed and did not stop. A pursuit was initiated," the complaint says.

Officers noted the "vehicle failed to stop for numerous stop signs and traffic signals. The vehicle also drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say officers saw the driver of the SUV "threw an object from the passenger side window on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just south of 107th Street. The SUV continued to flee until i crashed into a bus sign and became disabled at 83rd and Villard.

The driver of the SUV then fled the vehicle. Officers chased the driver on foot -- and eventually took him into custody. That driver was identified as the defendant, Tracy Jones.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The criminal complaint notes the total length of the police chase with Jones was 20.3 miles.

Investigators returned to the area where the defendant threw a bag out the window of the SUV. The complaint says officers "located a clear zip-lock style bag with money and a white rocklike substance inside. The substance was field tested and tested positive for cocaine and had a total weight of 12.78 grams. The total amount of money inside was $422 in various denominations."

Jones made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Nov. 17. Cash bond was set at $35,000.